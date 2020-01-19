Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Shares of ADSK opened at $193.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.