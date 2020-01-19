Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.61 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.40.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

