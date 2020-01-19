Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $149.16 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.