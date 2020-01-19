Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.