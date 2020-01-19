Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

