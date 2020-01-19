Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 25.7% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

