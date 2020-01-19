Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

