Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $379.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.13. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $273.13 and a 52-week high of $385.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

