Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

SYY stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

