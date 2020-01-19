Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

CY stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.