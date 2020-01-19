Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 165,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

