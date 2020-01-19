Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 870,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 118,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $23,144,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Stephens started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.