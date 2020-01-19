Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Progressive by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Progressive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,895 shares of company stock worth $2,909,386. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

