Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $90.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

