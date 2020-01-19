Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Toro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $83.08 on Friday. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

