Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of GGG opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. Graco’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

