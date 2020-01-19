Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.