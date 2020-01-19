Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 874,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $223.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.32 and a fifty-two week high of $223.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

