B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,548 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.