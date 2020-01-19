Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

