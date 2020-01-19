Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

