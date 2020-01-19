Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,924 Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTMN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

PTMN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $267,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,078. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.