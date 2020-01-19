Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

