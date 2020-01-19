American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,324 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

