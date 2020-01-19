B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

