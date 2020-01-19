Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

