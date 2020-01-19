Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

