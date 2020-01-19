Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report