BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

BDJ stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

