180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.51 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

