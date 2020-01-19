Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRA. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €71.94 ($83.65) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.06 and a 200-day moving average of €75.44.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

