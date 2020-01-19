E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

EOAN opened at €10.19 ($11.85) on Friday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.11.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

