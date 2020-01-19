E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

EOAN opened at €10.19 ($11.85) on Friday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

