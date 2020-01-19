Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.22. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
