Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €6.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.57 ($9.97).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €6.93 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €6.10 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of €11.68 ($13.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.88.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Analyst Recommendations for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

