DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWS. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.47 ($40.08).

DWS opened at €32.34 ($37.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.46. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

