Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €128.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €128.00 ($148.84) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.10 ($128.02).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €104.75 ($121.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €101.08 and a 200 day moving average of €106.06. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €83.06 ($96.58) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.