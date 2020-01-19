MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €261.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €261.00 ($303.49) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €239.13 ($278.05).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €181.20 ($210.70) and a 12 month high of €286.30 ($332.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €258.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €240.46.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

