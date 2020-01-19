Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.08 ($38.46).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €39.42 ($45.84).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

