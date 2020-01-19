Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.46 ($52.86).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €44.70 ($51.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 1-year high of €47.38 ($55.09).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

