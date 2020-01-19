Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.46 ($52.86).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €44.70 ($51.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 1-year high of €47.38 ($55.09).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report