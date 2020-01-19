Barclays Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.93 ($24.34).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

