Barclays Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.93 ($24.34).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report