Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88. Evotec has a one year low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a one year high of €27.29 ($31.73).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

