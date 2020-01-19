Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €29.12 ($33.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.66 and its 200 day moving average is €26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

