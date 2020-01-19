UBS Group Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.93 ($24.34).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

