Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.60 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.45 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,426,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Stock Holdings Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
E.On Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report