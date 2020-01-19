Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.60 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.45 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,426,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

