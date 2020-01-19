Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $803.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $803.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $816.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $854.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $147.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

