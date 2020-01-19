Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $820,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

