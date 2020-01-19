Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 51 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

