Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

