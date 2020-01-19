180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

