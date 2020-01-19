180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

